203 / 365
Strawberry
It's just sooooo red.
22nd July 2023
22nd Jul 23
msowers
@msowers
203
photos
3
followers
2
following
196
197
198
199
200
201
202
203
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
22nd July 2023 10:03pm
Tags
red
,
fruit
,
canon
,
macro
,
strawberry
,
100mmmacro
,
canon70d
