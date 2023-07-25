Previous
Blueberries by msowers
206 / 365

Blueberries

Just a few blueberries from the fridge. Didn't feel like doing much else as I have a nasty sinus infection. Doctor's appointment tomorrow.
25th July 2023

msowers

@msowers
56% complete

Photo Details

