Contrail

Clouds went blurry. Was looking out my window to see if the clouds were good for pics. Looked like a bunch of Cirrocumulus clouds, so didn't figure to get a pic. I looked it a bit later and they must have been hit by some up high winds, because they all became blurry, like in the pic. If you look real close you can see a contrail in the middle in the space between the clouds. Didn't see it when taking the pic.