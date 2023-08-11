Previous
Simanco by msowers
223 / 365

Simanco

Internals from a 70 year old Singer Featherweight sewing machine.
11th August 2023 11th Aug 23

msowers

@msowers
61% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise