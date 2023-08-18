Sign up
Arts and crafts
I'm not sure of the name of the craft style, but this wrapped yarn 8-sided star has been in my Mom's houses since I was little. It used to hang on the wall above the piano.
18th August 2023
18th Aug 23
msowers
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
18th August 2023 11:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
white
,
green
,
canon
,
yarn
,
macro
,
memories
,
100mmmacro
,
canon70d
