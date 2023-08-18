Previous
Arts and crafts
Arts and crafts

I'm not sure of the name of the craft style, but this wrapped yarn 8-sided star has been in my Mom's houses since I was little. It used to hang on the wall above the piano.
18th August 2023

msowers

@msowers
