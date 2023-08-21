Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
233 / 365
Lucky cards
I found these playing cards in my grandfather's war trunk that I inherited. They have a note on them that they were my great-grandmother's lucky cards and she gave them to my grandfather for luck when he was deployed to Europe.
21st August 2023
21st Aug 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
msowers
@msowers
233
photos
4
followers
2
following
63% complete
View this month »
226
227
228
229
230
231
232
233
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
21st August 2023 9:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
canon
,
cards
,
macro
,
antique
,
worn
,
100mmmacro
,
canon70d
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close