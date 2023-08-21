Previous
Lucky cards by msowers
Lucky cards

I found these playing cards in my grandfather's war trunk that I inherited. They have a note on them that they were my great-grandmother's lucky cards and she gave them to my grandfather for luck when he was deployed to Europe.
21st August 2023

msowers

@msowers
