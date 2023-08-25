Previous
Coiled by msowers
237 / 365

Coiled

Coil heater from one of my vaping devices.
25th August 2023 25th Aug 23

msowers

@msowers
64% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise