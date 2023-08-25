Sign up
Previous
237 / 365
Coiled
Coil heater from one of my vaping devices.
25th August 2023
25th Aug 23
msowers
@msowers
237
photos
4
followers
2
following
View this month »
230
231
232
233
234
235
236
237
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
25th August 2023 11:18pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
canon
,
macro
,
abstract
,
metal
,
100mmmacro
,
canon70d
