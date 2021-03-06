Sassy

I found this little fur ball on the side of the road going home. She was no more than a handful of fur. I thought she was dead so I stopped to remove her from the road. Much to my surprise she looked up at me with pleading eyes. She was very, very sick. I scooped her up thinking she won't make it through the night. Well, a vet visit, medication, lots of care, and here she is a healthy full of life into everything, rule the house cat. She is sassy. I had no intention of ever owning another cat. Sometimes, I think, they choose you regardless