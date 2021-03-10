Previous
Window Seat by mtaylor
9 / 365

Window Seat

It is raining today. I love sitting by this window reading and watching the rain.
I came across this wonderful you-tube video at B&H. "Art Movements Through Photography"
https://youtu.be/r-Bx5krtL Eileen Rafferty takes you through a timeline of photography movements and encourages her viewers to find a movement they like and start incorporating the characteristics of each movement into their own work. “By studying these Art Movements and the photographers and artists who inspired them we can find a source for our own creativity and ideas for our own photographic work”. I have always been attracted to the soft, textured and etherial style of the 1800 photographers. I never knew it had a name; Pictorialism. My inspiration for today.
