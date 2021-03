Winter Whites

Our rain yesterday turned to snow last night. We woke to a winter wonderland. A nice treat for our area. California is a very thirsty land right now. We need more of this. I was hoping to photograph this tree in the snow all winter and kept missing it. I am working on a seasonal series of this tree. The tree is on a berm on the hill top and is one of the few trees in my area that is somewhat separated from the rest. I think it has a beautiful form.