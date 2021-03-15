Previous
Winter Whites II by mtaylor
14 / 365

Winter Whites II

Snow again today. Bizarre weather, but great opportunity to keep working on my winter tree.
15th March 2021

m.taylor

@mtaylor

Photo Details

LManning (Laura)
This has a lovely ethereal quality to it.
March 15th, 2021  
