14 / 365
Winter Whites II
Snow again today. Bizarre weather, but great opportunity to keep working on my winter tree.
15th March 2021
15th Mar 21
m.taylor
ace
@mtaylor
Welcome to my little corner of the World. I live in the beautiful California foothills of the Sierra Nevada Mountains. Just a short drive to...
LManning (Laura)
ace
This has a lovely ethereal quality to it.
March 15th, 2021
