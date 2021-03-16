Sign up
Sunshine On A Stem
Need some sunshine? Im stuck at home today so Im going through my Digital Dumpster trying to clean out unwanted photos. I'm not sure why I discarded this one originally, but decided it was worth keeping.
16th March 2021
16th Mar 21
m.taylor
ace
@mtaylor
Welcome to my little corner of the World. I live in the beautiful California foothills of the Sierra Nevada Mountains. Just a short drive to...
Tags
yellow
,
flower
,
wild flower
Peter Dulis
ace
fabulous fav
March 16th, 2021
