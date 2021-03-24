Previous
Meadow Whispers 06 by mtaylor
Meadow Whispers 06

I saw her coming down the limb. She stopped for just a moment then flew away.
24th March 2021 24th Mar 21

m.taylor

ace
@mtaylor
Welcome to my little corner of the World. I live in the beautiful California foothills of the Sierra Nevada Mountains.
Peter Dulis ace
sweet
March 24th, 2021  
Diana ace
Such a sweet shot.
March 24th, 2021  
