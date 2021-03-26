Previous
Meadow Whispers 08 by mtaylor
25 / 365

Meadow Whispers 08

Just in the right place at the right time. I was focused on the flower when this little guy crawled out of the flower into view. He scared the heck out me. LOL The light in this is dappled sunlight through the trees.
26th March 2021

Photo Details

Korcsog Károly ace
Great shot!
March 26th, 2021  
