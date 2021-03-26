Sign up
25 / 365
Meadow Whispers 08
Just in the right place at the right time. I was focused on the flower when this little guy crawled out of the flower into view. He scared the heck out me. LOL The light in this is dappled sunlight through the trees.
26th March 2021
26th Mar 21
m.taylor
ace
@mtaylor
Welcome to my little corner of the World. I live in the beautiful California foothills of the Sierra Nevada Mountains.
Korcsog Károly
ace
Great shot!
March 26th, 2021
