Wood Pecker by mtaylor
Wood Pecker

My first attempt at bird photography. Lots of room for improvement, but I was just happy to get the eyeball in focus. LOL This is not easy. I appreciate all those who produce those incredible bird photos.
29th March 2021 29th Mar 21

m.taylor

ace
@mtaylor
Welcome to my little corner of the World. I live in the beautiful California foothills of the Sierra Nevada Mountains. Just a short drive to...
Ivo
Nice shoot, perfect DOF 👍
March 29th, 2021  
Barbara Paquette ace
Well done!
March 29th, 2021  
Helen Jane ace
It isn't at all easy, but you got a great capture - focus spot on the eye which appears to be looking right at you. And lovely light on the bird. The background is also nicely blurred out and the composition good. I would certainly have been happy with this.
March 29th, 2021  
m.taylor ace
@helenhall Oh, thanks so much, Helen. You are so encouraging.
March 29th, 2021  
