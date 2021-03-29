Sign up
Wood Pecker
My first attempt at bird photography. Lots of room for improvement, but I was just happy to get the eyeball in focus. LOL This is not easy. I appreciate all those who produce those incredible bird photos.
29th March 2021
29th Mar 21
m.taylor
ace
@mtaylor
Welcome to my little corner of the World. I live in the beautiful California foothills of the Sierra Nevada Mountains. Just a short drive to...
Ivo
Nice shoot, perfect DOF 👍
March 29th, 2021
Barbara Paquette
ace
Well done!
March 29th, 2021
Helen Jane
ace
It isn't at all easy, but you got a great capture - focus spot on the eye which appears to be looking right at you. And lovely light on the bird. The background is also nicely blurred out and the composition good. I would certainly have been happy with this.
March 29th, 2021
m.taylor
ace
@helenhall
Oh, thanks so much, Helen. You are so encouraging.
March 29th, 2021
