Previous
Money Tree by mtb24
28 / 365

Money Tree

Pachira Aquatica aka Money Tree. I bought this at Trader Joe’s last year around Chinese New Year. It’s grown about 10”.
28th January 2024 28th Jan 24

mtb24

@mtb24
7% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise