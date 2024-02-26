Previous
Crafting with Ceramic Tiles by mtb24
56 / 365

Crafting with Ceramic Tiles

Used markers, paper, buttone, a shell, E6000 and Mod Podge to make these.
26th February 2024 26th Feb 24

mtb24

@mtb24
15% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise