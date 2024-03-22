Previous
Undulatus Clouds by mtb24
81 / 365

Undulatus Clouds

From the “you learn something new everyday” saying, these are undulatus clouds. Also known as wave clouds or billow clouds, these clouds appear in sheets, patches, or layers, and have undulations that resemble “waves” or “ripples” in water. They are caused by atmospheric gravity waves, which typically form when something forces a mass of air upward. The air the cools as it rises and, if there is enough a moisture, the water condenses and forms clouds. Taken at the George V. Vanderbilt Town Park in Greenville, NY.
22nd March 2024 22nd Mar 24

mtb24

@mtb24
22% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Cathy 💫
Interesting!!!
Amazing pic
March 22nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise