Previous
Kintsugi Bowl by mtb24
103 / 365

Kintsugi Bowl

I made this at a Kintsugi workshop at the Shaker Heritage Society. I broke the bowl, painted the pieces and glued it back together.
13th April 2024 13th Apr 24

mtb24

@mtb24
28% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise