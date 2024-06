1663 Stone House

In January 1662, Pieter Bronck entered into a contract to purchase from the Katskill Indians a tract of land known by the Indian name “Koixhackung.” Choosing a site at the base of the Kalkberg Ridge, Pieter built his dwelling, a small single room structure with cellar and storage garret. The original massive beams, wide floor boards, and early Dutch door still dominate the interior. This house is the oldest surviving home in Upstate New York.