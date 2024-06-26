Sign up
177 / 365
Bird vetch
Vicia cracca is a species of flowering plant in the pea and bean family Fabaceae. It is native to Europe and Asia. It occurs on other continents as an introduced species, including North America, where it is a common weed.
26th June 2024
26th Jun 24
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
26th June 2024 7:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
