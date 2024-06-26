Previous
Bird vetch by mtb24
Bird vetch

Vicia cracca is a species of flowering plant in the pea and bean family Fabaceae. It is native to Europe and Asia. It occurs on other continents as an introduced species, including North America, where it is a common weed.
