Previous
Ring of Fire Philodendron by mtb24
210 / 365

Ring of Fire Philodendron

Another painting that I did from the Color Theory in Gouache workshops at the Mohawk Valley Art Shoppe in Schenectady.
29th July 2024 29th Jul 24

mtb24

@mtb24
57% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise