Previous
Tradescantia Nanouk gouache painting by mtb24
229 / 365

Tradescantia Nanouk gouache painting

Painted this at a Color Theory Workshop at Mohawk Valley Art Shoppe. Also known as Wandering Dude or Fantasy Venice.
17th August 2024 17th Aug 24

mtb24

@mtb24
62% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise