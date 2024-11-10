Previous
Rose Breasted Grosbeak watercolor by mtb24
314 / 365

Rose Breasted Grosbeak watercolor

10th November 2024 10th Nov 24

mtb24

@mtb24
86% complete

Jerzy ace
Excellent art and capture. I just looked at some of your other watercolors and you are very talented.
November 11th, 2024  
