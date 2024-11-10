Sign up
Previous
314 / 365
Rose Breasted Grosbeak watercolor
10th November 2024
10th Nov 24
1
1
mtb24
@mtb24
314
photos
3
followers
0
following
86% complete
314
1
1
1
365
iPhone 11 Pro
10th November 2024 8:40pm
Public
Jerzy
ace
Excellent art and capture. I just looked at some of your other watercolors and you are very talented.
November 11th, 2024
