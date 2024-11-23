Previous
Travel Sketching: Bakes & Pastries watercolor by mtb24
327 / 365

Travel Sketching: Bakes & Pastries watercolor

Ottavia Huang class at the Mohawk Valley Art Shoppe
23rd November 2024 23rd Nov 24

mtb24

@mtb24
89% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact