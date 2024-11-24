Previous
Another Travel Sketching: Bakes & Pastries watercolor based on Ottavia Huang’s photograph by mtb24
328 / 365

Another Travel Sketching: Bakes & Pastries watercolor based on Ottavia Huang’s photograph

24th November 2024 24th Nov 24

mtb24

@mtb24
89% complete

