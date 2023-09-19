Backyard Stand Off by mtroscoe
Backyard Stand Off

I spotted a young Cooper's Hawk sitting on the fence a couple of times and when I stepped outside it flew away.

I saw it again and also noticed a squirrel in the tree and I thought uh-oh as I was prepared to snap the shot.

Suddenly the Hawk flew towards the tree with its wings making the quite the commotion and I kept shooting.

I was rewarded to capture the encounter. The Hawk was not successful, and I guessed it was biting off a little more than it could handle.

I will say the squirrel stood its ground (or limb) bravely and later scampered off, I think I noticed it nervously laughing.
