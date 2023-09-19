Sign up
Backyard Stand Off
I spotted a young Cooper's Hawk sitting on the fence a couple of times and when I stepped outside it flew away.
I saw it again and also noticed a squirrel in the tree and I thought uh-oh as I was prepared to snap the shot.
Suddenly the Hawk flew towards the tree with its wings making the quite the commotion and I kept shooting.
I was rewarded to capture the encounter. The Hawk was not successful, and I guessed it was biting off a little more than it could handle.
I will say the squirrel stood its ground (or limb) bravely and later scampered off, I think I noticed it nervously laughing.
19th September 2023
19th Sep 23
Nature from my Backyard
squirrel
,
nature
,
birds
,
hawk
