Backyard Stand Off

I spotted a young Cooper's Hawk sitting on the fence a couple of times and when I stepped outside it flew away.



I saw it again and also noticed a squirrel in the tree and I thought uh-oh as I was prepared to snap the shot.



Suddenly the Hawk flew towards the tree with its wings making the quite the commotion and I kept shooting.



I was rewarded to capture the encounter. The Hawk was not successful, and I guessed it was biting off a little more than it could handle.



I will say the squirrel stood its ground (or limb) bravely and later scampered off, I think I noticed it nervously laughing.