Sornfelli,Skæling,Norðadalsskarð by mubbur
53 / 365

Sornfelli,Skæling,Norðadalsskarð

Had a little trip in the heights today, what you see here is about 20 minutes from where I live, it's Sornfelli, Skæling and Norðadalsskarð
22nd February 2023 22nd Feb 23

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
bkb in the city
Beautiful landscape collage
February 22nd, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
@bkbinthecity Thanks😊
February 22nd, 2023  
