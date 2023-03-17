Previous
Tórshavn by mubbur
Tórshavn

Yes, it used to be that you could get out a bit again here, here you can see some of our fine fish restaurants here in our old houses here, very special food here, and costs, all the ingredients come from here😊
17th March 2023

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
