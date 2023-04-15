Sign up
105 / 365
Rúnavík
The picture is from Rúnavík, in the lovely weather we have had here today
15th April 2023
15th Apr 23
1
1
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
1
1
1
365
iPhone 14 Pro
15th April 2023 1:33pm
Milanie
ace
Great view to capture those clouds and the water
April 15th, 2023
