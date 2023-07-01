Previous
Norðskála by mubbur
Norðskála

Was visiting my cousin who turned 60 today and just got these photos there, a lovely evening here and a new moon begins😊
1st July 2023 1st Jul 23

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Joan Robillard ace
Awesome collage
July 1st, 2023  
Suzanne ace
All wonderful shots collected in a collage to give a real sense of place
July 1st, 2023  
Paula Fontanini ace
Such stunning scenery and the sky in the bottom right is glorious!!
July 1st, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
@joansmor Thanks😊
July 1st, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
@ankers70 Thanks😊
July 1st, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
@bluemoon Thanks😊
July 1st, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski
So beautiful
July 1st, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
All beautiful shots.
July 1st, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
@365projectorgchristine Thanks😊
July 1st, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
@carole_sandford Thanks😊
July 1st, 2023  
