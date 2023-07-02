Previous
Hoyvík by mubbur
183 / 365

Hoyvík

Yes, today we played handball, against Croatia, and we won so it was nice, was at my daughter's house, and the little man just had to show a bit there
2nd July 2023 2nd Jul 23

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Christine Sztukowski
Love the little man and his train
July 2nd, 2023  
