Hoyvík by mubbur
Hoyvík

There is still some green here in the town, this area is protected so it is nice, it was an old home here for those who had tubercles many years ago, now it has been used for a school, but there is no one there now
6th July 2023 6th Jul 23

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Fisher Family
A lovely shot of this beautifully green scene!

Ian
July 6th, 2023  
bkb in the city
Very nice shot
July 6th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful scene
July 6th, 2023  
