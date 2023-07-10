Sign up
Previous
191 / 365
Tórshavn
Yes, a harbor round today, almost a new tourist ship comes here every day, and many sailboats too, from many countries, the ones I saw today were from Germany. Poland. Denmark. Norway, and many did not have flags up
10th July 2023
10th Jul 23
2
0
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
191
photos
38
followers
38
following
184
185
186
187
188
189
190
191
Suzanne
ace
A great collage with some lovely harbour views. I love walking around harbours and wharves
July 10th, 2023
Oli Lindenskov
@ankers70
Thanks me to 👍😊
July 10th, 2023
