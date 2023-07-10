Previous
Tórshavn by mubbur
Tórshavn

Yes, a harbor round today, almost a new tourist ship comes here every day, and many sailboats too, from many countries, the ones I saw today were from Germany. Poland. Denmark. Norway, and many did not have flags up
Oli Lindenskov

Suzanne ace
A great collage with some lovely harbour views. I love walking around harbours and wharves
July 10th, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
@ankers70 Thanks me to 👍😊
July 10th, 2023  
