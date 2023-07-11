Previous
Torshavn by mubbur
192 / 365

Torshavn

Yes, today there were two large cruise ships in the harbor, and the city full of tourists😊
11th July 2023 11th Jul 23

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
Photo Details

Fisher Family
The cruise ships look enormous and tower over everything else. A lovely collage!

Ian
July 11th, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
@fishers Thanks yes get bigger and bigger now🙈😊
July 11th, 2023  
Peter Dulis ace
Lovely
July 11th, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
@pdulis Thanks😊
July 11th, 2023  
