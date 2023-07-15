Previous
Kaldbaksbotnur by mubbur
196 / 365

Kaldbaksbotnur

A small waterfall I passed today, not much water there, it has been so dry here for a long time
15th July 2023 15th Jul 23

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Korcsog Károly ace
Very nice shot!
July 15th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
July 15th, 2023  
Boxplayer ace
But still so beautiful.
July 15th, 2023  
