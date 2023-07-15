Sign up
Previous
196 / 365
Kaldbaksbotnur
A small waterfall I passed today, not much water there, it has been so dry here for a long time
15th July 2023
15th Jul 23
3
1
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
196
photos
38
followers
38
following
189
190
191
192
193
194
195
196
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
15th July 2023 4:07pm
Korcsog Károly
ace
Very nice shot!
July 15th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
July 15th, 2023
Boxplayer
ace
But still so beautiful.
July 15th, 2023
