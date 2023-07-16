Previous
Hoyvík by mubbur
197 / 365

Hoyvík

Best friends these two here, we look after them for our children, the white owner's daughter is in Paris on holiday right now, and the little owner's son has just traveled to Greenland again on board the trawler to fish for prawns😊
16th July 2023 16th Jul 23

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
53% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dianne
You are very kind to dogsit while the family are away.
July 16th, 2023  
Judith Johnson ace
So cute!
July 16th, 2023  
Fisher Family
A lovely series of cute shots!

Ian
July 16th, 2023  
Dorothy ace
Very cute, so nice they like each other and the owners are very fortunate to have care for them.
July 16th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise