Previous
197 / 365
Hoyvík
Best friends these two here, we look after them for our children, the white owner's daughter is in Paris on holiday right now, and the little owner's son has just traveled to Greenland again on board the trawler to fish for prawns😊
16th July 2023
16th Jul 23
4
0
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
197
photos
38
followers
38
following
190
191
192
193
194
195
196
197
Views
9
Comments
4
Album
365
Dianne
You are very kind to dogsit while the family are away.
July 16th, 2023
Judith Johnson
ace
So cute!
July 16th, 2023
Fisher Family
A lovely series of cute shots!
Ian
July 16th, 2023
Dorothy
ace
Very cute, so nice they like each other and the owners are very fortunate to have care for them.
July 16th, 2023
Ian