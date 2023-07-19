Sign up
Tórshavn
I'm looking forward to Saturday, when all this will be removed again, they have made an artificial stream down here in the city, so it will be cut down, how will it look, you will have a look on Saturday😊
19th July 2023
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Christine Sztukowski
Lovely
July 19th, 2023
Oli Lindenskov
@365projectorgchristine
Thanks😊
July 19th, 2023
