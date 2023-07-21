Previous
Tórshavn by mubbur
202 / 365

Tórshavn

Had a little walk today down on the square, now everything was awake, and there were many happy people there and children enjoying themselves, and tomorrow it will be inaugurated, and the commune offers coffee and buns😊
21st July 2023 21st Jul 23

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
55% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Fisher Family
Nice shots of this attractive place. Good to see the children playing in the water.

Ian
July 21st, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski
Wonderful photos and collage
July 21st, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
July 21st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise