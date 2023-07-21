Sign up
Previous
202 / 365
Tórshavn
Had a little walk today down on the square, now everything was awake, and there were many happy people there and children enjoying themselves, and tomorrow it will be inaugurated, and the commune offers coffee and buns😊
21st July 2023
21st Jul 23
3
0
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Fisher Family
Nice shots of this attractive place. Good to see the children playing in the water.
Ian
July 21st, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
Wonderful photos and collage
July 21st, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
July 21st, 2023
Ian