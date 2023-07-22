Previous
Tórshavn by mubbur
Tórshavn

Yes, a lovely day here today, now that our new å was inaugurated by our mayor, with lots of people and music, and coffee and everything else good, and many happy people, a successful project I must say😊
22nd July 2023 22nd Jul 23

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
Joan Robillard ace
I have no idea what is new but it is a lovely collage.
July 22nd, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
@joansmor Thanks, what's new there is the artificial rivulet has arrived, when I was young there was a real rivulet there, but has been put in elements many years ago and now this one has been made on top😊
July 22nd, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski
such fun
July 22nd, 2023  
