Tórshavn
Yes, a lovely day here today, now that our new å was inaugurated by our mayor, with lots of people and music, and coffee and everything else good, and many happy people, a successful project I must say😊
22nd July 2023
22nd Jul 23
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Joan Robillard
ace
I have no idea what is new but it is a lovely collage.
July 22nd, 2023
Oli Lindenskov
@joansmor
Thanks, what's new there is the artificial rivulet has arrived, when I was young there was a real rivulet there, but has been put in elements many years ago and now this one has been made on top😊
July 22nd, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
such fun
July 22nd, 2023
