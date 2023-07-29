Sign up
210 / 365
Tórshavn
Yes again an ok day here with a little rain today too, we had a good photo exhibition sold 4 photos and one of them was mine🇫🇴😊
29th July 2023
29th Jul 23
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Congratulations Lovely collage
July 29th, 2023
Suzanne
ace
Effective collage. Well done on selling a photograph.
July 29th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
July 29th, 2023
Fisher Family
A lovely collage. Well done on selling one of your photos!
Ian
July 29th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Nice collage, well done for selling a photo.
July 29th, 2023
Oli Lindenskov
@365projectorgchristine
Thanks🇫🇴
July 29th, 2023
Oli Lindenskov
@ankers70
Thanks😊🇫🇴
July 29th, 2023
Oli Lindenskov
@joansmor
Thanks😊🇫🇴
July 29th, 2023
Oli Lindenskov
@fishers
Thanks😊🇫🇴
July 29th, 2023
Oli Lindenskov
@carole_sandford
Thanks😊🇫🇴
July 29th, 2023
