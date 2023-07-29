Previous
Tórshavn by mubbur
210 / 365

Tórshavn

Yes again an ok day here with a little rain today too, we had a good photo exhibition sold 4 photos and one of them was mine🇫🇴😊
29th July 2023 29th Jul 23

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
57% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Congratulations Lovely collage
July 29th, 2023  
Suzanne ace
Effective collage. Well done on selling a photograph.
July 29th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
July 29th, 2023  
Fisher Family
A lovely collage. Well done on selling one of your photos!

Ian
July 29th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Nice collage, well done for selling a photo.
July 29th, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
@365projectorgchristine Thanks🇫🇴
July 29th, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
@ankers70 Thanks😊🇫🇴
July 29th, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
@joansmor Thanks😊🇫🇴
July 29th, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
@fishers Thanks😊🇫🇴
July 29th, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
@carole_sandford Thanks😊🇫🇴
July 29th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise