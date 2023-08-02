Previous
Klaksvík by mubbur
Klaksvík

Yes, without food and drink the hero does not do, yes got some fish&chips, it was really good, cod that is caught in our waters
2nd August 2023 2nd Aug 23

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
Carole Sandford ace
Looks delicious!
August 2nd, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
@carole_sandford Thanks yes it was good👍😊
August 2nd, 2023  
Peter Dulis ace
Yum
August 2nd, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
@pdulis Yes it was yum👍😊
August 2nd, 2023  
Ole Kristian Valle ace
Var en tur i Klaksvík med buss i dag.
Har ennå tilgode å spise fisk og chips her denne gangen.
August 2nd, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Looks like a great meal
August 2nd, 2023  
