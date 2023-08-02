Sign up
Klaksvík
Yes, without food and drink the hero does not do, yes got some fish&chips, it was really good, cod that is caught in our waters
2nd August 2023
2nd Aug 23
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Carole Sandford
ace
Looks delicious!
August 2nd, 2023
Oli Lindenskov
@carole_sandford
Thanks yes it was good👍😊
August 2nd, 2023
Peter Dulis
ace
Yum
August 2nd, 2023
Oli Lindenskov
@pdulis
Yes it was yum👍😊
August 2nd, 2023
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
Var en tur i Klaksvík med buss i dag.
Har ennå tilgode å spise fisk og chips her denne gangen.
August 2nd, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Looks like a great meal
August 2nd, 2023
365 Project
