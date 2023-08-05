Previous
Yes, it was the last night for this time in Klaksvík, some fantastic days with good weather and food and music and good friends, then it's back home again tomorrow sometime🤠😊
Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Photo Details

