Sandoy by mubbur
225 / 365

Sandoy

Yes, we are waiting for the ferry back home after a good weekend on Sandoy
13th August 2023 13th Aug 23

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Joan Robillard ace
wonderful
August 13th, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
@joansmor Thanks😊
August 13th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Blue skies, for a lovely weekend.
August 13th, 2023  
