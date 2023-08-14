Previous
Hoyvík by mubbur
Hoyvík

The weather today, didn't have time to take a photo elsewhere than from my balcony, have been painting all day
14th August 2023 14th Aug 23

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Suzanne ace
Sometimes finding a photo for the day is hard. What are you painting?
August 14th, 2023  
bkb in the city
Very nice shot
August 14th, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
@ankers70 Yes it is, the wife and I are painting two rooms in the house, just a little upgrade it needs in between😊
August 14th, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
@bkbinthecity Thanks😊
August 14th, 2023  
