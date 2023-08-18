Previous
Hoyvík by mubbur
Hoyvík

A little walk with the dog around where we live, with a nice green area and many good stairs to walk on😊
18th August 2023 18th Aug 23

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
