Sandavág by mubbur
236 / 365

Sandavág

A little morning trip with the wife barnebatnet, then to Sandsgvág, it will be late summer days here this weekend, it should be good😊
24th August 2023 24th Aug 23

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Suzanne ace
Great collage. Enjoy your weekend
August 24th, 2023  
