Sandavág by mubbur
237 / 365

Sandavág

Yes, a nice day here, I just passed the boat builder, who is making a Faroese wooden boat like in the old days, it is a master craft that wants something, Then there was a bicycle race for the young people here too😊
25th August 2023 25th Aug 23

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
