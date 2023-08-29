Sign up
241 / 365
USA🇺🇸
Yes, then the trip to New Jersey starts, we flew over Greenland and to Steward airport a little outside New York, then by car about 2 hours to where I will be staying with a friend, a good trip over🇺🇸😊🇫🇴
29th August 2023
29th Aug 23
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Elisa Smith
ace
Enjoy your travels, love the photo from the window of the plane.
August 30th, 2023
Oli Lindenskov
@nannasgotitgoingon
Thanks me to👍😊
August 30th, 2023
