Previous
250 / 365
Tórshavn
Yes, back home after a super good trip, not the same hot degrees, but nice🇫🇴😊
7th September 2023
7th Sep 23
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
7th September 2023 4:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Suzanne
ace
Isn't it lovely to come back home after an absence away. For all the wonderful things about travel, it's lovely to open the door on your own space!
September 7th, 2023
Oli Lindenskov
@ankers70
Thanks yes it is 👍😊
September 7th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Always great to be home
September 7th, 2023
